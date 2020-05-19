RWAs set rules for domestic help

While several residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in the city have allowed domestic help to return to work, there are some which have or are in the process of putting in place rules for their movement within colonies. The Delhi government, in its order on Tuesday, had clearly stated that RWAs can’t ‘prevent persons from performing their services’.

In some residential areas, RWAs have asked domestic help to show their Aadhaar Card to ascertain whether they are coming from containment zones and have requested an undertaking from residents as well. Some RWAs are also contemplating fixing timings for the entry of domestic help.

In Vasant Kunj’s Sector A Pocket C, the RWA has allowed domestic help, but with a rider. “We have asked residents to place a request with the RWA to allow domestic help. We are not stopping anyone; we just want to know who is entering our society,” Vinay Kumar Gupta, the RWA president, said.

In Alaknanda, which has over 10 residential apartment societies, most residents have decided to wait for some time before allowing domestic help to start work again. But some rules have been put in place for those who want to call domestic help at home.

“For the elderly, working couples and whoever wants to call domestic help, different societies have put in place some basic rules. We are asking the help to show their Aadhaar cards at the gate so that we can ensure that they are not coming from containment zones. Some societies are issuing new ID cards while others are fixing timings for their entry. We are not stopping anyone, but we are taking these measures for everyone’s safety,” Poonam Arora, general secretary of the Federation of Alaknanda RWAs, said.

The joint forum of 45 residential apartments in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave issued a set of guidelines on Monday, allowing domestic help between 7 am and 11am only for those in “dire need”, such as elderly people and working couples.

“Residents in their own safety interest might like to ensure that their domestic help works exclusively in their house [sic],” the guidelines stated.

Shantanu Monga, who works in an IT firm and lives in Vasundhara Enclave, said, “Now, it’s become very difficult for us to manage on our own since we have to report back to work. Despite the government allowing domestic help, how can residential societies bar them? This is absolutely unacceptable.”

But JP Sharma, the president of the forum, said, “ We have asked all apartment buildings not to stop residents from calling domestic help. We just want them to ensure they wear masks all the time, don’t roam around the premises after work and in no circumstances be allowed to visit in the evening,” he said.

In Indraprastha Extension, Dwarka and Patparganj—these areas have a large number of apartment complexes—RWAs have allowed domestic help to resume work. “We have to live with Covid-19. We have just advised RWAs to ensure that the domestic help follow all hygiene measures and cover their faces,” Rejimon CK, a member of Dwarka Forum, said.

While RWAs are doing their bit to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in localities, they said that the Delhi government should have roped them in for the effective implementations of its new norms. “Strangely, a bus driver/conductor, an auto driver, a shop keeper can be entrusted with this responsibility, but a duly elected body representing a residential area is looked at with doubt. It is high time that the government appreciates the role of the RWAs in propagating their point of view among the residents of the colonies,” Atul Goyal, president of URJA, a network of RWAs in Delhi, said.