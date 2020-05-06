Sections
Home / Delhi News / Safdarjung reopens OPDs for new patients

Safdarjung reopens OPDs for new patients

Safdarjung hospital reopened its out-patient clinics for new patients on Wednesday, a day after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain raised concerns about the four central government hospitals in the...

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:45 IST

By Anonna Dutt,

Safdarjung hospital reopened its out-patient clinics for new patients on Wednesday, a day after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain raised concerns about the four central government hospitals in the city—All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Safdarjung hospital, RML hospital and Lady Hardinge hospital—not treating enough patients.

“We have resumed our OPD services from Wednesday. We do not expect too much footfall as lockdown measures are still in place, but the guards have been asked to ensure that patients maintain social distancing in all areas of the hospital,” a spokesperson from Safdarjung hospital said. The hospital had been running the clinics for patients who were already registered at the hospital.

“Earlier, only those who were under the care of our doctors were being seen in the out-patient departments (OPDs) since social distancing norms had been put in place. Right now, the registration timings have been cut by one hour to ensure that social distancing is maintained in the hospital,” a doctor from the hospital said.

This comes a day after Jain had raised the issue with union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during a meeting on strategies to control vector-borne diseases on Tuesday.



“I request that the central government dedicate one of its hospitals in Delhi for the treatment of Covid-19 patients and the others for non-Covid treatment. There have been cases of patients being refused routine treatment as all hospitals treat Covid-19 patients. Also, the 4,000-bed AllMS has dedicated the trauma centre and the cancer centre in Jhajjar for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, yet all other services at the main hospital are still halted. I urge you to restart the other facilities for non-Covid patients,” Jain said in the meeting.

Dr Harsh Vardhan had responded that all the hospitals were treating patients and if any case of patients being refused treatment came to light, the central and state governments should discuss the matter with each other.

The AIIMS said that a decision on when to restart the OPDs and routine surgeries has not been made yet, but consultation is being provided to already registered patients over the phone.

“There are around 300 Covid-19 patients admitted to the trauma centre and AIIMS Jhajjar. Apart from that, there are about 1,100 to 1,200 other patients admitted to the main campus that has about 2,400 beds. These are patients who come to our emergency department and are usually in need of admission and surgeries. Some patients were admitted before the lockdown,” a senior doctor from the hospital said.

Another doctor added, “AIIMS Jhajjar is also drawing staff from the main AIIMS campus and it is a big facility, so all services cannot be resumed immediately. Also to ensure that social distancing is followed, fewer than usual the number of patients are being admitted,” another doctor from the hospital said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 00:00 IST
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
May 07, 2020 00:36 IST
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
May 07, 2020 00:10 IST

latest news

Report alleges cover-up by Iran on Covid-19 outbreak
May 07, 2020 01:26 IST
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
MCA secretary, 3 others booked for opposing burial of Covid victim in Bandra
May 07, 2020 01:16 IST
Industry in designated focal points can run operations without curfew pass: Ludhiana admn
May 07, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.