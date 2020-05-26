SAI opens two stadia in Capital

The Sports Authority of India on Tuesday opened two of its five stadia in Delhi under the come-and-play scheme for athletes above 10 years of age.

This follows the central government’s go-ahead for resumption of sporting activities in a phased manner under strict health protocols to contain the spread of Covid-19. The main aim of the scheme is to impart coaching primarily to beginners to encourage participation in sports and for optimum utilisation of the facilities available.

SAI, in a statement, said that sporting activity will be allowed at the Jawaharlal Nehru and the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in slots of one hour which need to be booked online. The activities at two other stadia under SAI --- Indira Gandhi Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in Tughlakabad--- can only start next week due to logistical issues. The Shyama Prasad Mukherjee swimming complex (Talkatora) will continue to be out of bounds for the time being.

Initially, the JLN Stadium will open its archery, table tennis, badminton and lawn tennis facilities, while the activities allowed at the Dhyan Chand Stadium — the hockey hub in the capital — will depend upon the facilities available.

“Guidelines have been made available to the stadia administrators and they have been briefed comprehensively to ensure adherence to government guidelines of health and hygiene,” SAI, the working arm of the sports ministry, said.

It said that activities have only been allowed in those disciplines “where no contact is required among players and minimal sharing of equipment is needed”. “In keeping with the guidelines of the government on social distancing and hygiene, it has been decided a maximum of 50 per cent of sports facilities in various stadia will be made operational to ensure social distancing.”

To ensure a safe environment, all the facilities opened at the venues have been “disinfected and deep sanitised, in keeping with the guidelines”. “Besides, thermal checks and hand sanitisation of every athlete and accompanying parents is being done at entry gates. The wearing of mask has been made mandatory,” the statement said.

A SAI coach said on condition of anonymity that tennis coaching had started at the Dhyan Chand Stadium and 32 players had been shortlisted (online) of which six reported in the 4-5pm slot, while four others reported in the time slot between 5-6 pm. “Training in hockey, cricket and kabaddi couldn’t commence today and is expected to start at 7:30 am tomorrow,” he said.