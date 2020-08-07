Sections
Home / Delhi News / Sample collection for Delhi’s second sero-surveillance complete

Sample collection for Delhi’s second sero-surveillance complete

Collection of blood samples for the second round of serological surveillance in Delhi was completed on Friday, with administrations of the city’s 11 districts collecting...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:37 IST

By Anonna Dutt,

Collection of blood samples for the second round of serological surveillance in Delhi was completed on Friday, with administrations of the city’s 11 districts collecting samples from just over 15,000 people, intended to be representative of the Capital’s population.

The results of the survey are expected early next week, officials said.

“The results will be processed by a team at Maulana Azad Medical College, and are likely to be released by next week,” officials from Delhi’s health department said.

The survey will indicate what percentage of the city’s population has developed antibodies against the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, since the first such survey was conducted between June 27 and July 10. Of those surveyed in that instance, 22.6% had antibodies against the infection.



The highest number of samples were collected from Northwest district, followed by West, and Central. (Need exact numbers)

“We have been reporting new cases of the infection since the previous sero-surveillance, meaning that the proportion of people who have the antibodies are likely to be higher this time around. If 30 to 60% of the population has the antibodies, it will show that Delhi is on its way to developing herd immunity,” said a senior doctor from central district, on the condition of anonymity.

Herd immunity is said to have been achieved when a significant proportion of the population has developed resistance to an infection, preventing its further spread.

The results of the survey are, however, unlikely to change on-ground strategies, officials said.

“We have to continue testing heavily, especially in areas that are reporting more cases, trace contacts of the infected persons, and isolate everyone to prevent the spread of the infection. Even if a high proportion of the people develop antibodies, we cannot relax containment measures right now,” said an official from the north district, which finished sample collection on Friday.

“ In the month since Delhi’s first survey, I am expecting that the prevalence of antibodies must have gone up to about 40%,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital.

The government had announced on July 22 that a serological survey will be conducted during the first five days of every month to keep tracking the progress in the antibody levels.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai’s August average rain covered in just seven days of the month
Aug 08, 2020 01:58 IST
How urban planner’s Spain trip gave Mumbai 1st traffic signal with female figures
Aug 08, 2020 01:56 IST
Change in foreign scholarship scheme to help scores of Scheduled Castes students
Aug 08, 2020 02:01 IST
University of Mumbai’s move on online classes is haphazard, says teachers’ body
Aug 08, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.