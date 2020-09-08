Sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners: DU readies for ‘contactless’ open-book exams from Sep 14

The Delhi University (DU) is all set to conduct the offline open-book exams from September 14 and has put in place a number of precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. From selecting colleges in less crowded areas as examination centres to maintain social distancing and asking students to bring their own sheets of papers to write the exams, the university is endeavoring to make the entire process “contactless”.

Before entering the examination centres, students will be asked to submit an undertaking declaring themselves free of any symptom of Covid-19. They have been asked to carry their own paper sheets to write the exams; gadgets such as mobile phones or laptop to download the question paper, sanitisers, masks, gloves, and a transparent water bottle.

DU will conduct the second phase of the open-book exams for those who could not appear in the first phase held online between August 10 and August 31. This time, the exam will be conducted both online and offline (candidates can visit the university centre to attempt the exam).

Also, students who failed to upload/submit the scanned images of the answer scripts during the first phase of exams, persons with disability (PWD) students and those who wish to improve their score in select exams can also sit for the second phase of exams.

DU dean of colleges Balaram Pani said the varsity has decided to choose around 10 to 12 colleges in less crowded areas as examination centres. “As per a preliminary estimate, a majority of students have opted for the online mode in the second phase of OBE. So, the university has decided not to turn each and every college into an examination centre. But we will make sure to have at least one centre in all districts of Delhi. We are trying to avoid examination centres in on-campus colleges as that can lead to gatherings and compromise social distancing norms,” he said.

In a detailed advisory issued to all colleges/departments late Sunday evening, DU has asked them to be ready with thermal scanners, sanitisers and masks before the exams commence. “We are yet to finalise all colleges. The registration for the second phase of exams will be complete by Tuesday evening. We will analyse the number of students opting for the offline exams and then finalise the exact number of colleges required. That’s why all the colleges have been asked to be ready with all the essentials,” Pani said.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts -- 9 am to noon and 3pm to 6pm --- between September 14 and October 1. Colleges have been asked to sanitise the seating area before and after every shift.

The seating arrangement will be made keeping a distance of 5 to 6 metres between seats, in accordance with guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). “The seating plan will be communicated to the students a day in advance on their registered email/WhatsApp,” the advisory read.

Among the colleges which have already been selected as exam centres is Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women in Vasundhara Enclave. College principal Payal Mago said they will have to procure more sanitising lotion as they estimate a usage of at least 10 litres a day. “We already have a few thermal guns but we will need more. We will need at least 10 litres of liquid sanitiser a day. Also, everything will be contactless. Students will put their answer copies in a drop box or tray. We will keep those trays or boxes in lockers for the next two or three days and sanitise them before sending them to the university,” she said.

Another prospective college that can be turned into a centre is Rajdhani College in West Delhi’s Raja Garden. College principal Rajesh Giri said, “We are planning to have multiple entries and exit points to avoid crowding.”