Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19. His condition is stable though he still has fever. (ANI)

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday after he developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped. He tested negative for Covid-19 later in the day, senior government officials said.

“Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Jain tweeted on Tuesday morning.

A senior government official said, “The minister has regularly been visiting hospitals and hot spots, and travelling around the city for Covid-19 management-related work. Tracing his contacts would have been an extremely difficult task. The chances of him being infected with the virus could also not be negated because around three weeks ago a staff member at the camp office outside Jain’s residence tested positive Covid-19, after which the office was sanitised. Such factors got everyone worried.”

His swab samples were collected at the hospital around 11 am and the result was out by 1pm.

Jain, however, is still in the hospital with oxygen support and he is likely to undergo another covid test tomorrow, “just to dismiss all possibilities or a false negative test result”, said the government official quoted above.

Last week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had isolated himself at home after a bout of fever and a sore throat. He also tested negative for Covid-19.