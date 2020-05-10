Sections
Home / Delhi News / SC questions Haryana govt over remission policy

SC questions Haryana govt over remission policy

The apex court has directed the state government to respond within two weeks on whether such a policy, which the court said appeared running counter to section 433-A of the CrPC, could be framed under Article 161 of the Constitution

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:27 IST

By PTI, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Supreme Court has questioned the Haryana government over a policy of granting remission to life-term convicts aged 75 years or above, saying it appeared to be in “conflict” with a provision of law.

The apex court has directed the state government to respond within two weeks on whether such a policy, which the court said appeared running counter to section 433-A of the CrPC, could be framed under Article 161 of the Constitution.

Section 433-A of the CrPC also says that a convict shall not be released from jail unless he had served at least 14 years of the imprisonment, if he has been sentenced to life for an offence that entails maximum of death sentence or in cases where capital punishment has been commuted.

The issue came up before a bench of Justices U U Lalit and Dinesh Maheshwari which was hearing an appeal in a criminal case. The bench was informed about a policy which stated that on the occasion of August 15, 2019, the governor of Haryana had granted special remission to certain prisoners who were undergoing sentence.



As per the policy, special remission could be granted to those, including male convicts of 75 years or above who were sentenced for life and have completed eight years of the actual sentence.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 22:48 IST
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
May 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 23:24 IST
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
May 10, 2020 20:09 IST

latest news

Nine buses ferried migrants from Thane to MP border
May 11, 2020 01:36 IST
Poonam Pandey, friend booked for lockdown violation
May 11, 2020 01:13 IST
DRDO develops devices to sanitise phones, currency notes
May 11, 2020 01:07 IST
‘All of India praying for our former PM’: Leaders wish Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
May 11, 2020 00:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.