SDMC starts offline facility for depositing property tax

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday decided to provide both online and offline facilities for filing property tax returns and making payments. Till now, only online filing of property tax was allowed by the civic body.

The move comes after residents complained about difficulties while filing property tax on the website.

To make the system more citizen-friendly and streamline operations, the SDMC had, earlier this year, developed a website for online filing of property tax and payment. SDMC officials said that the portal was developed keeping in view future necessities.

However, residents complained that the new version of the online tax format is not user-friendly and that there were issues in accessing and submitting forms to pay the tax.

“On the requests of its citizens and for their convenience, SDMC has also started accepting property tax returns through manual modes also. The last date for making payment of property tax both online and offline with 15% timely rebate will be June 30,” the south civic body said in a statement.

It added that SDMC would be organising special property tax camps in all colonies in association with the area councillor, residents’ bodies and, market associations.