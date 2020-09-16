SDMC to de-seal over 600 properties in residential areas locked over past three years

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to de-seal over 600 properties that were sealed by the monitoring committee in residential areas between 2017 and 2020.

Narendra Chawla, leader of the House in the SDMC, said the civic body has started preparing a list of such properties, located in residential areas falling in the four zones of the south civic body.

He said nearly 615 properties were sealed over illegal constructions by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee between 2017 and 2020. On August 14, the Supreme Court had ruled that the monitoring committee was meant to take action against commercial units operating in residential areas and upon encroachments on public land. The apex court had specified that civic bodies will have the authority under law to take action against illegal construction in residences.

“We have identified that overall 615 properties can be de-sealed. As many as 194 properties are in the Central zone, 146 in West zone, 13 in Najafgarh zone and the remaining in the South zone. The de-sealing process will start soon. No fee will be charged from owners for the process,” Chawla said.

He said many of these properties were sealed because owners made illegal extensions, such as security guard cabins or a similar structure, in the stilt parking area of the property. “In many of these cases, violations were compoundable (settled through fines or similar penalty).

The civic body will later figure out whether to impose a fine and regularise the construction or take action against violators. “But for now, we are going to de-seal these properties,” Chawla said.