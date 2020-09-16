SDMC fast-tracks scheme, life insurance for contract staff by Sept 30

Under the scheme, SDMC contractual workers will be provided life insurance of Rs 2 lakh in case of death or accidental death at a premium of Rs 330 per year. (Representational Image)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to expedite implementation of its scheme of providing life insurance cover to its contractual staff and daily wage workers.

In an order released by the civic body earlier this week, the officials have been asked to cover all contractual employees and daily wage workers under the scheme by September 30. The corporation has asked them to obtain consent forms from contractual employees and submit them to the bank partners along with the premium for insurance scheme.

Under the scheme, SDMC contractual workers will be provided life insurance of Rs 2 lakh in case of death or accidental death at a premium of Rs 330 per year. This premium amount will be borne by the civic body.

The south Delhi civic body, in an order released on September 8, said that officials should ensure 100% coverage of contractual and daily wage employees by September 30.

“The progress in enrolment of employees under this scheme has not been satisfactory, despite instructions. To expedite the implementation of this scheme, it is now decided that the department will obtain consent forms from employees and hand them over to the bank providing the insurance, along with the premium amount,” the order said.

According to SDMC officials, contractual and daily wage employees of the municipality do not get service benefits such as life insurance. They said that eligible employees of the corporation had to enrol themselves for the scheme but the process was hampered due to coronavirus pandemic and other reasons. “But now the plan has been revived and fast-tracked to ensure that eligible contractual employees get life insurance benefit at the earliest. This will be the first-of-its-kind move by any corporation in the city,” the official said.

The scheme was launched by SDMC in November last year with an aim to benefit around 14,000 contractual employees and daily wage workers of the municipality and is applicable for employees up to the age of 55.

SDMC had signed an MoU with the State Bank of India (SBI) and Allahabad Bank for the scheme on November 20 last year. Contractual employees include sanitation workers and mosquito breeding checkers.

SDMC mayor Anamika Mithilesh said that eligible employees would not have to pay anything to avail the benefits of this life insurance scheme. “The insurance scheme is part of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. We are expediting the process to cover all our contractual employees under the scheme by the end of this month,” she said.