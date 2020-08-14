SDMC won’t penalise vehicles for not having RFID tags till October 15

According to officials, the decision was taken in a review meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority and senior officials of the SDMC. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

In a major relief to commercial vehicles, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday waived the penalty imposed on motorists for not having RFID (radio-frequency identification) tags or not having recharged their tags, till October 15, 2020.

The South corporation is the nodal agency for the implementation of the RFID project in the national capital. The RFID system was introduced to decongest city borders, smoothen traffic movement and thus bring down air pollution. Once RFID tag is pasted on commercial vehicles, the environment compensation charge (ECC) and toll tax are automatically deducted at the 13 toll plazas

According to officials, the decision was taken in a review meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority and senior officials of the SDMC.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the penalty, of charging double the amount from commercial vehicles not having RFID tags or not having adequate balance in the tag, will be waived till October 15. Besides, all vehicles taking monthly passes will have to make online payments for the same or at the RFID system installed at the 13 city toll plazas,” a statement from the SDMC said.

During the meeting, officials also said that at present, the RFID system is installed at 13 toll plazas while the installation of the system at the remaining 111 toll points will be completed by January 31, 2021. “Till such time, all toll plazas will have to get hand-held devices by November 2020, for enforcement during the winter,” the SDMC statement said.