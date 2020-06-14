Sections
Home / Delhi News / Security guard kills another in Delhi’s GK

Security guard kills another in Delhi’s GK

Police officers privy to the preliminary probe in the case said Imrat Singh, 54, allegedly killed Sarnam Singh, 56, following an argument after eating and drinking together.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 07:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Imrat Singh has been arrested and booked for murder and destruction of evidence. (Burhaan Kinu/HT Photo )

A security guard allegedly bludgeoned another guard to death with a blunt object and burnt his body after pouring liquor on it in the basement of a vacant building in Greater Kailash Part 2 on Friday, the Delhi police said.

Police officers privy to the preliminary probe in the case said Imrat Singh, 54, allegedly killed Sarnam Singh, 56, following an argument after eating and drinking together. The two were friends and would often drink together. On Friday, they began drinking at 7 am and were drunk when they fought.

Deputy police commissioner (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said Imrat Singh was found at the crime scene when police reached there after being informed about smoke billowing from the basement. He said Imrat Singh initially tried to mislead them saying that he had burnt papers and cardboards to kill mosquitoes. “But he broke down when the charred body of the other guard...was found in the basement.” He said the two drank together, had chicken and partied before the murder.

Around 1.25 pm, a neighbour saw smoke coming out of the basement and called the police.



Imrat Singh has been arrested and booked for murder and destruction of evidence. It was unclear yet why the two fought.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Goretzka keeps Bayern Munich on track for latest Bundesliga title
Jun 14, 2020 08:14 IST
Norwich player tests positive for virus ahead of Premier League restart
Jun 14, 2020 08:10 IST
Rani Mukerji recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan on Chalte Chalte
Jun 14, 2020 08:10 IST
Mukesh Ambani’s Jio adds TPG to backers with $600 million sale
Jun 14, 2020 08:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.