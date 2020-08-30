Seelampur, Shastri Park flyovers to open in 10 days

Sections
It would be a relief for motorists headed to the ISBT and parts of Central Delhi from Ghaziabad, north-east and east Delhi areas such as Shahdara, Seelampur, Dilshad Garden, Jafrabad and Gandhi Nagar as now they would be able to escape traffic snarls on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 06:11 IST

By Ashish Mishra, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A view of an under construction flyover at Seelampur in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Two flyovers aimed at providing signal-free ride between Welcome in northeast Delhi and Inter-state Bus Terminus (ISBT) Kashmere Gate — a roughly eight kilometre ride on one of the most congested and traffic-heavy stretches in Delhi -- may be inaugurated within the “next 10 days”, officials in the Public Works Department said.

The project to build a one-way flyover at Seelampur and a two-way flyover at Shastri Park has taken over one and a half years due to finish. An official associated with the construction of these flyovers said that the project had witnessed a number of roadblocks in last few months. He said earlier in November-December due to spike in pollution the work remained suspended for around a month and then for over a week it was stopped due to communal violence in north-east district. Then, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the contractors did not have adequate workforce.

The project is being executed by Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD).



“We have completed 95% of the construction work. Some finishing work such as road carpeting, lane marking, painting and installation of street lights are going on, which will be completed in a few days The flyovers will be ready for use by September 10. Next month, we will write to the government for its opening ceremony. The flyover is likely to be inaugurated by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal between September 10 and September 15,” a senior PWD official, said requesting anonymity.

Officials said the two flyovers are likely to cut travel time between Shahdara in east Delhi to Kashmere Gate ISBT by at least 10 minutes.

The construction of these flyovers had started in February 2019 and was to be completed in March 2020 but the project had hit a hurdle initially when construction was banned due to pollution and later because of riots in the region in February . Further the project was stalled due to the lockdown. It’s deadline was shifted to July 2020 but due to lack of labour it missed the deadline.

“This is one of the priority projects of the city government so we wanted to open it in March this year but it couldn’t be done due to the hurdles. Even though the work was resumed in May end, the pace remained slow because of labour shortage. Work is now almost complete and the facility will be ready after September first week,” the PWD official said.

The combined cost of the project is Rs 303.1 crore

S Velmurugan, chief scientist, traffic engineering and safety division, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said that once these flyovers are opened, it will bring relief to motorists commuting between Ghaziabad and the Kashmere Gate ISBT using GT Road—Yudhister Setu (over Yamuna)-Shahdara-stretch.

“Opening of these flyovers will end traffic bottlenecks in areas such as Seelampur, Shastri Park, Shahdara. It will also improve connectivity to Gandhi Nagar and Khajoori Khas,” he said.

