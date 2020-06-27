Sections
Serological survey to analyse Covid-19 spread commences in Delhi

As part of the survey, blood samples of 20,000 people will be tested to ascertain the presence of anti-bodies, the Union health ministry has said.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:16 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The serological survey is part of a new Covid-19 response plan prepared by the Delhi health department, as per the recommendations of a committee headed by NITI Aayog member V K Paul. (Reuters file photo)

A serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the spread of Covid-19 in Delhi commenced in some parts of the city on Saturday amid a rise in the number of infections.

The exercise will be carried out jointly by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Delhi government and will be held till July 10.

“The serological survey has started from today and it will cover 20,000 people. The survey is being conducted door to door and it will reveal the extent of coronavirus spread in Delhi,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an online briefing.



The survey started in Central district on Saturday, officials said.

According to an official from East district, the NCDC would train lab technicians on how to collect samples on Saturday and they were likely to commence the exercise from Monday. Similarly, in the Southeast district, the survey did not start on Saturday as logistics were being worked out.

The serological survey is part of a new Covid-19 response plan prepared by the Delhi health department, as per the recommendations of a committee headed by NITI Aayog member V K Paul. The committee comes under the Union health ministry.

