Seven days’ home isolation mandatory for all asymptomatic individuals arriving in Delhi

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued an order making seven days’ home isolation mandatory for all asymptomatic individuals arriving in the city via planes and trains. Interstate buses are yet to resume operations in Delhi.

Earlier, asymptomatic individuals arriving in the city were let off but “advised” to update the district surveillance officers about their health regularly for 14 days, as per the last government order on domestic travel issued on May 24.

For symptomatic individuals, the old rule continues—immediate Covid testing on arrival, institutional quarantining till the result is out, moving to a hospital or a Covid Care Centre depending on symptoms if positive, and home isolation for 14 days in case of a negative result.

“We have taken this decision for aggressive Covid management,” Delhi’s chief secretary Vijay Dev said.

Since May 28, Delhi has recorded over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases every day.

“In partial modification of the order issued on May 24… All asymptomatic passengers who enter or de-board in Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days, in place of 14 days’ self-monitoring of health [sic],” read the order which HT has seen.

It further directs airport, railway and transport authorities to provide daily passenger details to the office of the health secretary who has further been directed to share them with district magistrates of all 11 revenue districts in the city so that they can engage teams to help and monitor each home quarantine case.

The rule would apply to buses too if interstate road operations resume before further orders are issued.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has maintained that chances of an increase in cases are likely with the government further relaxing lockdown norms from this week, but Delhi’s health infrastructure is prepared for a higher caseload, even as he insisted that people with mild symptoms or no symptoms opt for home isolation and adhere to doctors’ advice.

Currently, Delhi has more than 7,500 people in home isolation, compared to around 3,000 patients admitted to hospitals.

Jugal Kishore, head of the community medicines department in Safdarjung Hospital, welcomed the initiative saying, “It can be an effective strategy to fight Covid-19. In fact, this rule should have been enforced on all arrivals after the pandemic broke out and India was yet to implement a lockdown.”