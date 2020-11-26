Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Seven found positive in Noida’s random Covid-19 testing at Delhi border

Seven found positive in Noida’s random Covid-19 testing at Delhi border

The positivity rate during the random tests in border areas stood at 4.76 per cent, according to the statistics.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Noida

A health worker conducts Covid-19 testing near Delhi–Noida Direct (DND) flyover in Noida on Monday. (PTI Photo )

Seven people coming from Delhi to Noida were found positive for Covid-19 during random tests of 147 people at Gautam Buddh Nagar’s border with the national capital on Wednesday, officials said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had on November 18 started random testing of people coming to Noida from Delhi in view of the spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital. “Health department officials randomly tested 147 people on Wednesday of which seven persons resulted positive for the infection. 57 people were tested at the DND border where three persons were found positive, while 90 people were tested at Hari Darshan border where four persons resulted positive,” according to an official statement.

The positivity rate during the random tests in border areas stood at 4.76 per cent, according to the statistics.

These random tests for coronavirus were done through the rapid antigen-based technique, officials said. The administration said such tests would continue in the coming days as well at areas bordering Delhi, they added.

At the onset of the random sampling, District’s Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri had said if anyone is found positive during the test at the border, they will be sent back to Delhi while those who are Noida or Greater Noida residents coming from Delhi but result in positive will be contained in the district.

“Only those testing negative are allowed to enter Noida,” Ohri had said, adding all facilities for test and logistics are available at the borders. According to District Magistrate Suhas L Y, the random testing is being done in order to assess the spread of infection and would help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations, where a large number of people work and commute between Gautam Buddh Nagar and adjacent areas, so that the spread of infection is contained to a large extent.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Nov 26, 2020 14:37 IST
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
Nov 26, 2020 14:01 IST
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism, says Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Nov 26, 2020 13:34 IST
PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28
Nov 26, 2020 13:59 IST

latest news

When Maradona magic mesmerized 100000 fans at the Azteca
Nov 26, 2020 14:39 IST
DU PG Admissions 2020: Delhi University PG 2nd merit list released at du.ac.in
Nov 26, 2020 14:30 IST
India stocks rise after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das flags strong recovery
Nov 26, 2020 14:27 IST
UN warns of ‘very critical’ shortages in Ethiopia’s Tigray
Nov 26, 2020 14:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.