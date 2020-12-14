Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates

Amid the ongoing protests, the farmers leaders have also threatened to block trains in the coming days if the Centre doesn’t repeal these three reforms. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Traffic Police said on Monday that multiple border points in the national capital such as Ghazipur, Singhu, Auchandi and others have been closed for traffic movement as the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s agricultural reforms, which has been going on for 19 days, intensified. The farmers are currently observing a one-day hunger strike which will go on till 5 pm along with sit-in protests across the country.

“Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to take alternate routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders,” the Delhi Traffic Police updated commuters through its Twitter handle.

It also suggested to opt for alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders due to closure of Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh border points and urged commuters to avoid using Outer Ring Road, GTK road, and NH-44.

Also Read: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking immediate removal of farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders

On Sunday, the protesting farmers had blocked the Jaipur-Delhi highway in Rewari with Haryana Police placing barricades and had diverted the traffic coming from Delhi via Kasola Chowk and restricted entry of vehicles going towards Jaipur. However, the highway got partially opened post 2 pm.

Since November 26, farmers - a majority of them from Punjab and Haryana - have come out on the streets and reached the national capital seeking repeal of Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. These reforms were introduced during the Monsoon session of the Parliament in September.

As many as five rounds of talks have been held between the leaders of farmer groups and Union ministers but they have reached no logical conclusion. Amid the ongoing protests, the farmers leader have also threatened to block trains in the coming days if the Centre doesn’t repeal these three reforms.

Also Read: Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies

Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who has been the representative from Centre’s side has reiterated the fact that the laws have been brought in for the benefit of farmers adding that the government is always open for dialogue. Tomar on Sunday accused Opposition parties of running propaganda against the laws adding these legislations may cause difficulty for some in the short term but will be beneficial to farmers in the long run.

“When reforms are undertaken it will benefit farmers in the long run. But in the short run, some may face difficulty. We know we can achieve no gain without difficulties,” he said while addressing a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand who came to extend their support to the reforms.

(With agency inputs)