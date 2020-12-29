Several cities issue guidelines for New Year’s Eve as India reports new UK strain

People take pictures near the closed gate of Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on the eve of Christmas, in New Delhi. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, churches in Delhi will have low key Christmas celebrations this year with limited attendance for the mass and prohibition of entry of visitors. (PTI)

Several major cities in India have imposed curfews and other guidelines ahead of New Year’s Eve even as at least six cases of the new coronavirus strain detected in the UK was found in passengers who have travelled from Britain. The Union health ministry, police officials and state health departments have urged residents in major cities to adhere to the guidelines as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to affect people across the country.

Here are the rules imposed by these metros ahead of the New Year:

Mumbai

Night curfew has been imposed by the state government in Mumbai from 11pm to 6 am. Police in Mumbai have asked restaurants, eateries, bars and pubs to close their operations by 11pm. There will be no midnight celebrations held in Mumbai this year due to Covid-19. The state government told Mumbaikars to remain inside their homes even during the day hours despite there being no curfew. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked Mumbai Police to levy fines on people flouting Covid-19 preventative measures.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police will release detailed advisory concerning New Year’s Eve on December 30. Delhi Police have already asked people to celebrate the New Year cautiously keeping in mind that Covid-19 continues to infect thousands across the country. Noida has issued an advisory where it has instructed no more than 100 people will be allowed in a single venue.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police have issued guidelines prohibiting any public gatherings during the New Year’s Eve in the city. People can celebrate New Year’s Eve along with their family members and friends but public gatherings will not be permitted. People can visit restaurants as they have been instructed to operate by sticking strictly to social distancing measures. However, restaurants and eateries cannot organise parties to celebrate the New Year.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration is not planning to impose a night curfew on New Year’s Eve. “Considering that the number of active cases and positive cases being detected every day are coming down, and no case of the new strain found in the UK has been detected in Chandigarh, it was decided that there is no need for any additional restrictions on New Year’s Eve,” an official said on Tuesday.

Chennai

Public places like the Marina Beach will not be accessible to people on New Year’s Eve as well as New Year’s Day. The administration has asked hotels, eateries, pubs and restaurants to operate following social distancing protocols.