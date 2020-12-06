Shaheen Bagh echo in Singhu as group from Okhla and Jamia Nagar visits farmers with donations

A small group of men from neighbourhoods such as Okhla, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Seelampur arrived with donations at the Singhu border where some of them addressed farmers from a secondary stage set up at the Singhu intersection on Sunday afternoon.

The public address, however, ended abruptly when a TV news crew barged in to ask why people from “Shaheen Bagh” had taken the stage.

While a group of farmers booed the TV news crew away, farmer leaders from Punjab took over the mic -- effectively ending these men’s active participation there.

“We mentioned Shaheen Bagh in the hope that it would inspire farmers to carry on their protests until the government gave in to their demands. The farmers cheered us, but we didn’t expect to attract unnecessary attention from the media,” said Ghulam Rabbani, who lives in Okhla and runs a publishing business.

About 20 men from various places in Delhi had arrived at the Singhu Border in four cars. “We brought along blankets and some food items. We didn’t face any problems until we reached there,” said Sibghatullah, who lives in Okhla and has a construction business.

“I may not be a farmer, but my background is farming and I understand a farmer’s pain. That is why we decided to extend our support to them,” said Sibghatullah.

Mohammad Zafaruddin Bakrati, who lives in Batla House and runs a monthly news magazine, said he was among those who addressed the farmers. “The farmers welcomed us without caring about our identity. It is Sunday and we decided to use the off day to extend our solidarity,” said Bakrati.

Farmers at the gathering said it didn’t matter to them where the supporters were coming from.

“We are respecting people from all places and all religions and setting an example. I felt sad to see the address by them being interrupted. Isn’t Shaheen Bagh in India?” said Sukwinder Singh, a resident of Sabhra village in Tarn Taran and joint secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan Committee (Punjab).

While the men took a back seat following the interruption, the farmers continued to receive donations from people arriving from Delhi. One such donation was two multi-charging stations for mobile phones.