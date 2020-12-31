Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano is in Gal Gadot’s list of ‘Personal Wonder Women’

Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano is in Gal Gadot’s list of ‘Personal Wonder Women’

The actor, who was recently seen reprising the titular role in “Wonder Woman 1984”, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, acknowledging young girls and women from all walks of life across the globe.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 16:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Earlier this year, Bilkis, popularly known as the Shaheen Bagh Dadi, also featured in the Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020. (Instagram/gal_gadot)

Bilkis Dadi, the octogenarian who was the face of the months-long anti-citizenship law protest in the Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood, has now found herself on Hollywood star Gal Gadot’s list of ‘My Personal Wonder Women’.

The actor, who was recently seen reprising the titular role in “Wonder Woman 1984”, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, acknowledging young girls and women from all walks of life across the globe.

“Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future,” Gadot wrote in the caption of the post.

The 35-year-old actor also shared the same image of Bilkis on her Instagram Story and wrongly captioned it as, “The 82-year-old activist fighting for women’s equality in India showed me it’s never too late to fight for what you believe in.” She later deleted the Story, but the senior activist is still part of her post in the feed.

Earlier this year, Bilkis, popularly known as the Shaheen Bagh Dadi, also featured in the Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020.

Gadot’s ‘My Personal Wonder Women’ line-up also includes her “Wonder Woman 1984” director Patty Jenkins, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, and Sofia Scarlet, an activist.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Plan to develop 100 villages along the Indo-China border to be sent to Centre
by HT Correspondent
Covid-19 vaccine: All states, UTs to conduct dry run on January 2
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
India likely to start the new year with a Covid vaccine, hints DCGI
by Anonna Dutt

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Umar Riaz reacts to Abhinav Shukla’s criticism of Asim Riaz
by HT Entertainment Desk
Celebs, religious leaders part of Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy
Cookbooks, the recipes for cultural revolution
by Chinmay Damle
Scientists finds deficits in processing speed in people with spinal injury
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.