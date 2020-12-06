Shot 7 times on Delhi street: CCTV captures murder, woman chasing attackers

Solanki is seen lying on the ground after he was hit by the first set of bullets fired by assailants standing near the white car. (Stil grab from a sourced CCTV video)

A 25-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by a group of four-five assailants in sector-24 of outer Delhi’s Rohini area on Friday evening. The CCTV footage of the murder surfaced on social media on Sunday in which the victim’s female friend is seen helping him and chasing away the attackers.

As many as seven bullets were fired at the 25-year-old man, identified as Bharat Solanki alias Yuvin, killing him on the spot. Solanki had a criminal background and was involved in three-four criminal cases, including extortion and robbery, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra.

DCP Mishra said that Solanki was with his female friend and they had gone to a grocery shop in Rohini Sector-24 on Friday evening. Around 7 pm, Solanki came out of the shop and headed to his car to keep the purchased goods. The woman remained in the shop, the DCP said.

Four-five assailants, who had laid a trap on the way, opened fire at him. The CCTV footage shows that Solanki was talking to someone sitting in a white car, while one of the assailants walked up to Sonalki and fired a couple of bullets at him. As Solanki fell on the road, another assailant, seen wearing a cap, pumped four-five bullets into his head and other parts of the body.

“Hearing the gunshots, the woman came out of the shop and rushed to help her friend. Seeing her, the assailants ran away. She is seen chasing them. She is not the one who fired bullets, but she ran to help Solanki. However, we are questioning her and have not given (her) a clean chit in the case so far,” said DCP Mishra, adding that Solanki was married.

The CCTV footage shows that the man wearing the cap was firing when the woman bumped into him. She is seen bending down to avoid being shot. All the assailants ran away while the person in the white car also sped away as the woman rushed to help Sonalki.

According to the DCP, the motive behind the murder and the identity of the assailants are yet to be ascertained. He said a murder case was registered at the Begampur police station and personal enmity and love affair angles were being probed as well. Solanki was associated with a gang, some members of which are in jail.

“Gang rivalry could also be the reason behind Solanki’s murder. All possible motives are being probed,” added DCP Mishra.