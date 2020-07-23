Showers over past 4 days lower Delhi’s rain deficit to 16%

Safdarjung, Palam and Lodhi Road stations in Delhi have already recorded 50%, 37% and 64% rain in excess for July. The monsoon deficiency (since June 1) which was 29% on July 21 reduced to 16% on Thursday, according to data with India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An excess of 19% to a deficiency of -19% is considered the normal category by IMD, so Delhi is not categorised as rain-deficient anymore.

Most of the rainfall which helped cover a massive monsoon deficiency of 52% (as on July 16) was recorded in the past four days between the evening of July 18 and July 22. “The heavy and moderate spells of rain received within four days helped cover the deficiency. Since July 1 though, Delhi has received rain in 20 or 21 days but it has been extremely light or trace rainfall at most,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

But now rainfall over northwest India, including Delhi, will reduce significantly with the western end of the monsoon trough moving northwards. “The monsoon trough is moving to the Himalayan foothills and the wind direction has changed to northwesterly over north-west India. Even in the hills there is no wind convergence as such. So, there will be very light rain in the hills and northern plains, if at all. Around July 26, the eastern end of the monsoon trough will start shifting, bringing a lot of rain to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and other parts of north-west India,” added Shrivastava.

The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level is close to the foothills of the Himalayas and the eastern end is near its normal position. It is likely to shift southward towards its normal position around July 25 onwards. The eastern end of the monsoon trough is likely to shift close to foothills of Himalayas from July 26 onwards. IMD warned of very heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from July 26 to 28 and over Punjab and Haryana from July 27 to 29.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, widespread and heavy rain is likely over the east and north-east of India in the next five days. IMD has also forecast widespread rain for the west coast and scattered rain over north-west India.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightning are likely over south Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Telangana on Friday.