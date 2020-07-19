Sections
Shravan Shivratri: Denizens celebrate with small acts of kindness

This year, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Shiva devotees are celebrating Shravan Shivratri (July 19) with some kind deeds.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 04:57 IST

By Ruchika Garg, Hindustan Times

Some residents of Delhi-NCR have pledged to celebrate Shravan Shivratri by helping the needy.

Unlike previous years, the celebration of Shivratri in the month of Shravan ie monsoon will be of a different kind. Due to the pandemic, most of the temples are shut and even the Kanwar Yatra couldn’t take place. So, the devotees have found another way to pray to Shiva. On this day, rather than offering milk, sweets, fruits, etc to the shivalinga, Delhi-NCR residents have taken up initiatives to help the needy. And it is though their acts of kindness towards human beings and animals that they are endeavouring to get closer to God.

“I thought it would be good idea to accompany my dad today and feed the blind and disabled cows and their calves at a shelter.”
– Naman Goyal, a DU student

Naman Goyal, a 21-year-old student of Delhi University, says, “My dad often visit a cow shelter (Gopal Gaushala in Aravalli hills, Faridabd) to feed the cows. So I thought it would be good idea to accompany him on Shivratri, and feed the blind and disabled cows and their calves. There are around 1,300 cows in that shelter and the care taker plays instrumental flute music on speakers to make the atmosphere soothing and peaceful. You actually feel closer to God in such an environment.”

Everyone has their way to extend help the needy. While some feel happy in the company of animals, others such as Kritika Kamra, a Noida-based homemaker, feels it’s the company of kids that makes her feel closer to God. Kamra explains, “On my son’s birthday ever year, I donate for the welfare of underprivileged children. So, this year, I decided to make the donation on Shivratri, which will be the birthday of lord Shiva. I believe a smile on the faces of children can impress anyone, even God. I have even set aside the money, which I use to spend in purchasing milk that was to be offered to the Shivalinga, and will use this to support the needs of these children.”

“One of my friends informed me about a boy who was unable to study due to financial crunch. My family and friends have decided that together we will enable him to get into a good school. This is my offering to lord Shiva.”
– Shweta Sharma, a Delhiite

Every small initiative leads to a bigger change and can even change our lives. Shweta Sharma, a Delhiite, has plans to sponsor the education of a child. “One of my friends informed me about a boy who wants to study but can’t, due to financial crunch. I asked my family and friends to help, and we have now decided that together we will enable him to get into a good school. This is my offering to lord Shiva this Shivratri, and what could be better than helping a child get access to good education? Shiksha daan is also given importance in our culture, and no doubt it brings us close to our God!”



Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

