Home / Delhi News / Sisodia interacts with govt school teachers from high-performing schools

Days after Delhi government schools showed an improved performance in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10 and 12 exams, deputy chief minister Manish...

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Days after Delhi government schools showed an improved performance in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10 and 12 exams, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with teachers from high-performing schools.

As many as 20 Delhi government school teachers, who teach seven different subjects were called upon for a special interaction with Sisodia. The teachers were from high enrolment schools in nine Delhi districts that secured a 100% pass percentage in board exams. The meeting was held to understand their approach and strategies and emulate the same in other schools, government officials said.

“We will record the experience of our high-performing teachers in short videos and share them widely so that other teachers and students can also benefit,” Sisodia said.

Various factors, including increased concentration levels due to entrepreneurship classes and a stronger teacher-student connection, were stated as the reasons behind the improved performance of students. This year, Delhi government schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.8%—a jump of three percentage points from last year.



“English is a foreign language for students; earlier they lacked interest in the subject and were stressed about it. Mindfulness [practiced during entrepreneurship classes] has helped a lot in easing stress and helping them concentrate better,” said Poonam Arora, who teaches English at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Timarpur.

