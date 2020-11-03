Sisodia reviews the progress of coding program in govt schools

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday interacted with students and teachers of government schools to review the progress of the coding program, which was recently introduced in over 1,000 schools in partnership with Hindustan Times (HT).

Under the HT Codeathon program, as many as 12,469 students from about 1,000 Delhi government schools are being trained in computer coding and programming skills. Of them, 1,018 students have already completed five chapters within a fortnight of the launch, said the education minister’s office in a statement released on Tuesday. The program was launched on October 8.

Lauding the achievements of students, Sisodia said, “It is my dream to see our students create their own companies like Google, and watch them take it worldwide. Coding is giving these students the wings to fly from an early stage of schooling.”

During their interaction with Sisodia, students also shared their experiences of being part of the program. Simran, a student of a government school in Civil Lines, who has created an adventure game, said, “Until now, I’ve been playing games created by other developers. But now I’ve got the chance to create my own game.”

Bhaskar, a student of Class 9 at the Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Mahipalpur, said, “I had only heard of coding but now I have an actual chance to learn it.” He has also created a WhatsApp group so he can help other students to learn computer coding.

Madhulika Pandey, a teacher at Govt Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Dwarka Sector 13, said, “These students, who didn’t even know to log in to a system until last month, are now creating their own programs. It’s a matter of great pride for me that I’m able to see them achieve so much in so little time. It’s heartening to see them improve so much every single day.”