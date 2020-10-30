Sisodia writes to mayors, asks them to ‘rise above petty politics’

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote to the three mayors of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- ruled municipal corporations (MCDs), urging them to “rise above petty politics” and focus on the “real issue” of corruption and financial mismanagement within the civic bodies, while also asking them to demand Rs 12,000 crore from the Central government as an ex-gratia amount.

In his letters, which has been seen by HT, Sisodia said not only has the Delhi government paid all dues to the MCDs as per the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission, but it has also paid over and above this amount, resulting in a huge outstanding loan.

“Based on the latest records, MCDs have outstanding loans from the Delhi government to the tune of Rs 6,008 crore. They have arrears to the tune of Rs 2,596 crore that they owe tot the Delhi Jal Board. Hence, in all, they owe over Rs 8,600 crore to the Delhi government,” the government said in a statement later.

Sisodia said that the MCD’s own internal audit reports have indicated complete financial mismanagement of the three corporations.

“In the internal audit report of 2016-17, North municipal corporation’s chief municipal auditor found Rs 3,299 crore worth of financial irregularities. Additionally, the audit reports pointed that South corporation has Rs 1,177 crore outstanding arrears of property tax, but there is no attempt to recover this amount – we all know what that means,” read Sisodia’s letter.

Asking the mayors of the south, east and north corporations to demand the “unpaid amount” of Rs 12,000 crore from the Central government, which he termed as a “right of the people of Delhi”, Sisodia also said, “The facts clearly show how the financial mess in the three MCDs is of its own making and a result of the endemic corruption that has now become synonymous with the three corporations.”.

Reacting to the allegations, Jai Prakash, mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said, “The deputy chief minister’s move to send letters to mayors of the corporations shows the frustration of the Delhi government as they know that they have to pay dues of Rs 13,000 crore to the three civic bodies. According to recommendations of the 3rd, 4th and 5th Delhi finance commission, the state has to pay Rs 6000 crore to the north corporation alone. Instead of showing frustration and writing letters, the deputy CM and the government machinery should focus on clearing our dues so that this financial problem can be solved.”

East corporation mayor Nirmal Jain too hit out at the government. “This is an effort to divert attention from the issue that the Delhi government has to pay dues to the east civic body. As per 4th and 5th Delhi Finance Commission, we have to get Rs 2,985 crore from the state government. Not only this but the Delhi government has to pay us Rs 1,200 crore in first two quarters of the financial year, but so far we have got only Rs 301 crore,” he said.