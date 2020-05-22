Six new containment zones demarcated

Sections
Delhi News

The Delhi government has demarcated six new containment zones in the south-west district after 39 cases were reported in a cluster from Vikaspuri, Palam and Kanganheri village in the last few...

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:03 IST

By Ashish Mishra,

The Delhi government has demarcated six new containment zones in the south-west district after 39 cases were reported in a cluster from Vikaspuri, Palam and Kanganheri village in the last few days.

According to officials of the south-west district administration, of the six containment zones, three are located in Vikaspuri, two in Palam and one in Kanganheri village.

The newly added containment zones are Deep Enclave Part-2, Vikaspuri; DG3 Block, Vikas Puri; Kanganheri Village; Puran Nagar, Palam Colony; F-Block, Vikaspuri; and Gali number 46, Sadh Nagar, Palam Colony .

“Four Covid-19 cases were reported from Deep Enclave, seven from DG3 block Vikaspuri, eight from Kanganheri village, four from Puran Nagar, eight from F-block Vikaspuri and eight more from Sadh Nagar in Palam Colony. These cases were reported in the last 3-4 days. The containment operations were started 2-3 days back,” an official at the office of the district magistrate (south-west) said on Friday.



The total number of containment zones in Delhi has reached 85 while the number of containment zones in the south-west district is nine. The government has also de-contained 33 areas in the city where no fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported in the last 28 days.

Containment zones comprise apartment blocks, gated communities, slums, streets, even entire neighbourhoods. They are complete quarantine zones and no one is allowed to step out even to buy essential goods such as milk, vegetables, fruits etc. All the entry and exit points and even the internal lanes are barricaded. The authorities allow only a number of selected vendors to supply groceries and other essentials to the neighbourhood with the help of RWA and civil defence volunteers.

In an order, Rahul Singh, district magistrate (south-west), said that the cluster containment strategy would be to contain the disease within a defined geographical area via the early detection of cases, breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread to new areas. “This would include geographic quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing suspected cases, isolation of cases, quarantine of contacts and risk communication to create awareness among the public on preventive public health measures,” Singh said.

He said all the concerned officials had been directed to ensure the availability of essentials and basic necessities such as food, medical facilities, sanitation, etc.

The administration officials said that a buffer zone would be made around each containment zone where banners and posters would be pasted to make people aware of the containment zone.

“Medical authorities will test owners and employees working at grocery and medical stores for Covid-19,” the official said.

