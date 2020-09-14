Slums along Delhi railway tracks won’t be demolished till final decision: Centre to SC

On August 31, the Supreme Court had directed the Indian Railways to remove the 48,000 slums situated in the railway’s safety zone within three months. (HT Photo)

The Supreme Court was on Monday informed that the Centre and Delhi government are in the process of making a decision with regard to the clearing of 48,000 slums situated adjacent to railway tracks in Delhi.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the top court that no demolition action will commence till a decision is in place by the Indian Railways, ministry of urban development and Delhi government.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recorded this submission of Mehta and adjourned the matter after four weeks.

On August 31, the Supreme Court had directed the Indian Railways to remove the 48,000 slums situated in the railway’s safety zone within three months. The court further directed that no court in Delhi would stay the demolition process.

Applications were filed by senior Congress leader Ajay Maken and 11 slum dwellers asking the top court not to remove close to 2.4 lakh dwellers till alternate housing is provided to them.

Mehta informed the top court that under August 31 order no demolition has started and no coercive action will take place till a decision is taken jointly by the Centre and Delhi government.

The bench said, “It is fair” and went on to record the submission of Mehta.