South Delhi parks to have fruit, milk stalls soon

South Delhi parks to have fruit, milk stalls soon

Vendors will be provided temporary sheds of 4.5×2.5 metres within the parks and will be allotted a fixed time in the morning and evening for business

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:17 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Morning walkers at a Delhi park earlier in November. (File photo)

Parks under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will soon have kiosks selling fruit, milk and basic confectionary items, as per a proposal passed by the corporation’s standing committee recently. The proposal aims to boost revenue of the corporation which has been hit because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The proposal will be put before the House to be passed in the next meeting. Initially, parks with a bigger area will be selected for the scheme,” said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.

Vendors will be provided temporary sheds of 4.5×2.5 metres within the parks. They will be allotted a fixed time in the morning and evening for business, the official added.

Also read | South civic body ties up with NTPC to set up solar panels, e-charging stations



As per the proposal, the space will be given on a minimum reserve price of Rs8,600 per site per month in the central and south zones while in the west and Najafgarh zones, the reserve price will be Rs7,000.



“The space will be given for a maximum period of seven years. Bids for the same will be held,” the official said.

The winning bidder will have to pay three months’ license fee in advance, he added.

There are over 6,000 parks, including ornamental and general, under the SDMC.

