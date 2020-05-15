South district admin says JNU should allow stranded students back on campus

The South Delhi district administration on Friday wrote to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), raising issues faced by its students stranded in the NCR due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The district administration has suggested the university allow these students back into the campus taking all precautions.

In a letter addressed to JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar and registrar Pramod Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate (Mehrauli) office wrote, “It’s to inform that several emails have been received in this office from the students of JNU regarding denied of entry into the campus due to fear of COVID-19 infection. Students have also informed that they are facing difficulties as their money have exhausted and requested their entry into the campus to stay in their respective allotted hostels [sic].”

“Keeping in view the severity of the situation, JNU may approach the district surveillance officer for medical screening of the students who are willing to enter the campus to avoid hardships to them at this critical juncture [sic],” the letter added.

The university had, on March 19, asked the students to vacate their hostels citing the lockdown announced by the Delhi government. Following this, several students had left for their homes or their friends’ or relative’s places. The remaining students were allowed to stay back in hostels after the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 and public transport facilities were suspended. The university, however, had prohibited the entry and exit of students from the campus citing safety measures.

JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh said that the union has written to the administration requesting them to allow the students stranded in the NCR back to their hostels. “The students can be screened and can be asked to quarantine themselves for the appropriate amount of time. The campus has adequate space that can be utilised as a quarantine facility. We have written to the district magistrate office as well,” she said.

South Delhi district magistrate BM Mishra said that considering the hardships of stranded students, his office has suggested the JNU administration allow them entry to the campus.

A final-year PhD scholar, who did not wish to be quoted, said that she had to leave the campus on March 21.”I had come to Munirka to live with a friend, thinking that I’d be back to the campus within a few days. When the lockdown was extended, her parents took her back to their home in Noida. Now I’ve been living here alone and the landlord is asking me for the rent. I can’t afford the rent. I’m totally out of money,” she said.

Both the JNU vice-chancellor and registrar did not respond to calls and texts for comment. A senior official, who wished not to be named, said, “The university will discuss this and will soon make a decision keeping in mind the safety and security of the JNU community.”