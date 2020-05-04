Specific entry gates, dedicated check-in rows: Delhi airport gears up to restart operations

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport will have select entry gates for passengers, depending on the airlines they are travelling with, to go into the terminal building, once lockdown restrictions are lifted and flight operations resume in the capital.

The process will streamline the passenger flow into the terminal and make it easier for the authorities concerned to monitor and ensure social distancing in order to minimize the risk of the possible spread of Covid-19, the airport operator said on Sunday.

Officials added that it is likely that the airport will restart its functioning only from terminal 3 (T3), while terminal 2 (T2) and 1D will continue to remain closed.

Domestic flights have been suspended in India from March 25 onwards, the day when a nationwide lockdownwas put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of Covid-19. Three days prior to this, on March 22, international flight operations to and from India were also suspended.

However, with flight operations expected to resume soon, the airport operator — Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) — on Sunday released its plan on how social distancing norms will be applied to ensure safe travel for all passengers.

As per the new plan, while passengers of Vistara and IndiGo will use entry gates 1 and 2 to enter the terminal, Air Asia and Air India passengers will enter from gate number 3 and 4. SpiceJet, GoAir and all other passengers travelling domestic will use gate number 5 to enter the terminal. For International passengers, gate numbers 6, 7 and 8 have been alloted, the plan said.

Similarly, passengers will also have dedicated check-in rows depending upon their airlines. Passengers of Vistara will use check-in row A, IndiGo passengers will use B and C rows, Air Asia passengers will use D row and those flying with Air India will use E and F check-in rows. SpiceJet passengers will use row G and those travelling with GoAir or any other domestic airline will use check-in row H. For those travelling internationally, the check-in rows will be J, K, L and M, the plan said.

“From the current ‘all gates all airlines’ system we will move to the system where gates will be allocated depending upon the airlines. This has been done to distribute passenger evenly in the forecourt area outside the terminal and avoid crowding. Check in rows have also been assigned airline wise to ensure aligned passenger movement with social distancing even as they enter the terminal,” said an official, who wished not to be named.

Apart from this, the plan mentioned that the DIAL has put in place queue managers with social distance markings. To avoid crowding in the security hold area, just before the security checks, seating arrangements with social distancing norms have been put in place.

Even arrangements for trolley and tray disinfection have been made. Self dispensing sanitizers have been installed for passenger to use after their security and immigration checks.

According to the plan, the airport operator will also keep all food, beverage and retail shops open to avoid overcrowding at one place and will also encourage contact less digital payments. It also said that ultraviolet disinfection tunnels to scan all incoming baggage has been set up and that similar rules will be followed for departure baggage handling as well.

Social distance marking have also been placed around baggage belts for waiting passengers and additional seating arrangements have also been made for passengers in waiting areas, the plan sai