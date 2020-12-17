Speed up construction of slum rehabilitation flats: Delhi CM Kejriwal to DUSIB

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to expedite the process of construction and allocation of flats under the government’s Jahaan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan policy that concerns in-situ slum rehabilitation in the Capital.

“The chief minister has instructed the officials to expeditiously allot the flats that have been constructed for the EWS and slum dwellers. He also instructed the officials to ensure the allotment of the flats within 5km of where their slums were located, for which the land should be allotted as soon as possible. He also said that all obstacles in allotment of land required for the construction of these flats should be removed. The 89,400 flats will be constructed in three phases in a total of 237 acres, with a deadline of 2022-2025,” the government said in a statement.

The Delhi government is preparing a detailed rehabilitation and construction plan in this regard, the statement said.

“The 89,400 houses will be constructed in three phases. In the first phase, 41,400 houses will be constructed by the year 2022. In the second phase, 18,000 houses will be constructed. In the third phase, 30,000 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) houses will be constructed across Delhi. The houses will be multi-storeyed, and five separate tenders will be called each in a lot of 8,000 houses. The time frame for the construction of houses in the first phase is 24 months, with a construction cost of Rs 3,312 crore for 41,400 flats – or around Rs 8 lakh per flat,” said the statement.