Home / Delhi News / St Stephen’s to take online interviews for postgraduate admissions

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Delhi University’s (DU) St Stephens’ College on Monday said that it will switch to online interviews for admissions to postgraduate courses this year to maintain social distancing norms amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The college had earlier announced a similar decision for admission to undergraduate courses, along with doing away with the written test component for this year.

In a notification issued on Monday, the college said that admissions in postgraduate courses will be “entirely online”.

“In order to be considered at St. Stephen’s College the candidate must register using the official St Stephen’s College online application form, clearly indicating their DU Registration Number. At the time of admission and registration, St Stephen’s College will only consider applications of those candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of merit or entrance exam of the University of Delhi,” the notification read.

Explaining the procedure for postgraduation admissions to St Stephen’s, the college’s admission tutor Mahesh Gopalan said, “The candidates are first selected by Delhi University based on merit or the entrance exam results. Then the college conducts interviews of those who applied for admission to St Stephen’s. They are eligible for admission to St Stephen’s only after clearing the interview.”



“Given the prevailing situation, the college has decided to switch to online mode for postgraduate admissions as well. The interviews for admissions in all masters courses will be held online. All details will be outlined in the prospectus that will be released in a day or two,” he said.

The College offers nine postgraduate courses —MA in Economics, English, History, Philosophy and Sanskrit; and MSc in Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics and Operational Research.

St Stephen’s College is a religious minority institute, has its own process for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses and reserves 50% seats for Christian students.

While the college has already started registrations for undergraduate admissions, the application forms for postgraduate courses are yet to be made available on its website.

