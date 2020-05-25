Sections
Home / Delhi News / Staff at Delhi health minister’s office Covid-19 positive

Staff at Delhi health minister’s office Covid-19 positive

A person working at Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s office tested Covid-19 positive, a government official said on Monday.The official further said the employee had tested positive on...

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A person working at Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s office tested Covid-19 positive, a government official said on Monday.

The official further said the employee had tested positive on Sunday, following which he was quarantined and the minister’s office sanitised. The employee is posted at the health minister’s office, outside his residence in Civil Lines. He did not visit the minister’s office at the Delhi Secretariat since May 4, when all government offices, including the Secretariat reopened with one-third the staff strength, the official added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Infectious diseases block inaugurated at Srinagar’s SKIMS
May 26, 2020 01:05 IST
Big rejig as 45 police officers transferred in Punjab
May 26, 2020 00:54 IST
Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to Covid-19 restrictions
May 26, 2020 00:51 IST
Balachaur granthi’s death murder, not mishap, say SBS Nagar police
May 26, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.