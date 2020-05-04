Stand-alone liquor stores with L6, L8 licences allowed to open

The Delhi government has allowed stand-alone liquor shops in the city to open from Monday, 40 days since they were shut. Also, stand-alone shops selling paan, gutka and tobacco products have been allowed to reopen. These shops are allowed to open from 9am to 6.30pm, said officials.

There are around 150 liquor shops that are eligible to open in the city.

Establishments, however, have been mandated to maintain strict social distancing, including a prohibition on gatherings of more than five persons at a time at the outlet.

“These shops shall ensure a minimum six feet distance among customers and also ensure that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop,” an order issued by the Delhi government stated.

None of the exemptions is applicable for containment zones, said officials.

The government also made it clear that the consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc., in public places will not be allowed.

A senior government official said not all liquor vends will be allowed to open. Firstly, liquor shops in markets, shopping complexes or malls are not allowed to open. Secondly, only the stores having L6 and L8 licences will be permitted.

L6 licence is for retail vends of Indian liquor/beer, granted only to selected undertakings of the Delhi government, such as DTTDC, DSIDC, DSCSC and DCCWS. L8 licences are for retail vends selling country liquor.

“The number of such shops (with L6 and L8 licences) is more than 500, but that number is not important as not all will be eligible to open, because they have to be stand-alone shops. So, we have asked our teams to identify such stand-alone liquor shops across the city,” an official of the excise department said.

Liquor is a major revenue source for Delhi, accounting for ₹5,000 crore annually. Sale of liquor was suspended until till May 3, resulting in a loss of around ₹500 crore, said officials.