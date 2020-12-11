Strong winds improve Delhi air quality, AQI in poor category

Strong winds continued to improve Delhi’s air quality on Friday, with the air quality index of the city reaching 272, in the poor zone, at 7am.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Thursday was 284, in the poor zone. On Wednesday, the AQI was 358, in the very poor category.

VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring research centre, said, “The average wind speed on Thursday was around 10kmph to 12 kmph. Even though the direction of the wind was north-westerly, the contribution of farm fires from the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana is zero now,” said Soni.

He also said that Delhi is expected to breathe clean air at least till December 13. The AQI will continue to improve and is likely to reach the moderate range by Saturday, he said.

“There is a forecast of light rains around Delhi-NCR from Saturday night to Sunday morning, the wind speed will also remain higher on those days,” he added.

Scientists also said that Delhi’s minimum temperatures will start falling from December 14.