Home / Delhi News / Strong winds, rain improve Delhi AQI to moderate

Strong winds, rain improve Delhi AQI to moderate

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, at 6 am, the hourly average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 162

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 08:24 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People walk in the rain near India Gate, in New Delhi on November 15. (PTI)

The air quality in the national capital on Tuesday improved to reach the moderate category following strong winds and rain in some parts of Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, at 6 am, the hourly average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 162. The overall AQI on Monday was 221 in the poor category.

At least 13 out of the 38 air quality monitoring stations recorded AQI levels below 200.

India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s senior scientist, VK Soni, said that in the coming week, Delhi’s air is likely to remain in the moderate to the poor zone.

According to the IMD forecast, the wind direction is expected to change again from easterly to north-westerly on Tuesday, which could result in a marginal deterioration in the air quality. The stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has been reducing now and that is going to improve the quality of Delhi’s air.

