Sections
Home / Delhi News / Students rejoice as Delhi Government cancels all state university exams

Students rejoice as Delhi Government cancels all state university exams

Final year is the time when students start applying for jobs or give exams for further studies, and were caught in the doldrums as there was no disclosure till now. We speak to some students from GGSIPU on how they think this decision will help them.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:44 IST

By Etti Bali, Hindustan Times

Amid the widespread transmission of coronavirus, students from various universities had been demanding that exams be cancelled. (Photo: HT Photo)

As news of Delhi Government cancelling all state university exams poured in, students across colleges rejoiced and breathed a sigh of relief. Amid the widespread transmission of coronavirus, students from various universities had been demanding that exams be cancelled. In a tweet, deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia announced: “In light of the major disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams.”

 

Final year is the time when students start applying for jobs or give exams for further studies, and were caught in the doldrums as there was no disclosure till now. We speak to some students from GGSIPU on how they think this decision will help them.

Joshua Porter, a final year student of BJ(MC) at VIPS (Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies), feels that this decision has helped quash the uncertainty. “We were stuck in the middle since May, when the exams usually take place. We can now plan to apply for jobs or further studies with ease. There is no pressure,” he says.



Aditya Kaushal, final year B.Tech student at MAIT (Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology) feels that the whole point of exams needs to be revised. “Companies and employers conduct their own interviews, so I don’t think that exams are a good metric to judge anyone’s capabilities. There is no point in conducting exams just for the sake of it,” he asserts.

Md Shahbaz Alam, final year B.Tech student at BVCOE (Bharati Vidyapeeth’s College of Engineering) is of the opinion that either way, there would be some problems and some benefits. “Agar paper hota toh bhi kuch nuksaan hota, agar nahi hai tab bhi thoda nuksaan toh hoga. Offline exams would have posed the threat of contamination, whereas evaluation on past performance and internal exams robs students of a chance at scoring better. If a student scored less in internals due to any reason, then he/she has this chance of improving their overall percentage. But it is for the good that this decision was taken,” he says.

As for the option of sitting for online exams, students unanimously agree that those come with their own set of problems. “DU conducted mock tests which turned out to be a failure,” says Projukta Chatterjee, a final year student of BJ(MC) at VIPS, adding, “I welcome this decision, but I would request the authorities to grade us on the basis of our past performance. I studied the whole year as no one knew it would come to this. But then there are students who have backlogs and weren’t quite as meritorious. So there should be fair grading taking these aspects in consideration.”

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian

Follow @htcity for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Saudi Aramco joins Exxon, BP, Shell in pledging to curb emissions
Jul 16, 2020 13:30 IST
Ex-Maharashtra SEC chief dies of Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020 13:29 IST
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
Jul 16, 2020 13:33 IST
Hooman blows on her cat for the very first time. Feline is not impressed
Jul 16, 2020 13:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.