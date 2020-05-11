Students write to state govts seeking financial assistance to pay rents

: A section of students living in rented accommodations — private hostels, PGs and apartments — in Delhi have written to chief ministers of all 28 states and the principal secretaries of eight Union Territories seeking financial assistance to pay their rents.

The students, part of a recently formed students’ group called Student Tenants’ Union Delhi, on Sunday sent emails to their respective states and union territories for help. The group has around 250 students residing in different parts of the city.

“We are writing to you to draw your attention towards the plight of a large number of students who are finding it difficult to pay rents due to the financial instability that has been placed on them and their families due to the nationwide lockdown. Even after the lockdown is lifted, it won’t be possible for them to pay a bulk amount of rent for all the proceeding months, which fall under the period of lockdown,” the letter read.

“The ministry of home affairs and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued two separate orders, stating that eviction of any student tenant from their rented accommodation in any circumstances during the lockdown period is illegal. However, the orders does not mention anything about forgoing rent. Many students, despite the order, have had to face eviction threats and attempts have been made by the landlords to coerce them into paying complete or partial rent,” the letter added.

The students said they understood that the landlords will incur losses owing to non-payment of rents, and have therefore requested the state governments to intervene. “Please have a dialogue with the Delhi government to compensate these landlords in a way you might deem fit,” the letter added.

The students contended that an order issued by the Delhi government on April 22 — wherein it had asked landlords not to demand payment of rent for one month — will expire soon.

“Wherever the workers, including the migrants, are living in rented accommodation, the landlords of those properties shall not demand for a period of one month. And if any landlord is forcing labourers and students to vacate their premises, they shall be liable for action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the order had stated.

Media advisors to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal refused to comment on the issue.

Landlords are saying they will take full rent from this month citing the fact that the order was for last month. Students are really under stress. We had written to the Delhi government last week. Now we have approached our respective state governments to seek help. Till now Kerala and Chandigarh have responded to the requests and said they will take up the issue,” said Varkey Parakkal, a member of the students’ group and a Delhi University student.

BS Vohra, president of East Delhi RWA joint front said they would welcome assistance from the state governments. “It will be better if the state government help students to pay rent to landlords. Some landlords completely depend on the rent for their existence. We have already requested the landlords to cooperate during the lockdown, if they can afford,” he said.