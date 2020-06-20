Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Subsidised rates for Covid-19 beds in Delhi’s private hospitals approved by DDMA

Subsidised rates for Covid-19 beds in Delhi’s private hospitals approved by DDMA

The rates would be applicable to all Covid-19 beds up to the upper limit of 60% of the total bed capacity of private hospitals.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 21:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A high-level committee had been formed last week by Union home minister Amit Shah with an aim to fix the rates of isolation beds, ICUs and testing kits in Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday approved the recommendations of the High-Level Expert Committee to fix subsidised for rates of beds for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals of the national capital.

The rates for isolation beds have been fixed between Rs 8,000 – 10,000 a day; for a bed at an ICU between Rs 13,000-15,000 a day and for ICUs with ventilator between Rs 15,000-18,000.

The high-level committee had been formed last week by Union home minister Amit Shah with an aim to fix the rates of isolation beds, ICUs and testing kits in Delhi.

The rates would be applicable to all Covid-19 beds up to the upper limit of 60% of the total bed capacity of private hospitals.



 

The Delhi government had also said that beds for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals will be subsidised.

“100 per cent Covid beds in private hospitals shall be subsidised up to upper limit of 60 per cent of total hospital capacity,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said in a tweet.

 

The day also saw the L-G revoking the mandatory five-day institutional quarantine order for every Covid-19 case in the national capital, a day after issuing it.

The AAP government had opposed the order saying it would “seriously harm” Delhi and people would avoid getting tested for coronavirus fearing they would be sent off to institutional facility for five days.

As per the Union health ministry dashboard at 8 AM on Saturday, the national capital had 53,116 confirmed cases, out of which 2,035 have succumbed to the deadly disease.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mental health woes: How to get affordable counselling when in need
Jun 20, 2020 22:41 IST
Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Jun 20, 2020 22:32 IST
Brighton sink Arsenal with late Maupay strike
Jun 20, 2020 22:32 IST
Chandigarh’s Covid-19 tally reaches 404
Jun 20, 2020 22:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.