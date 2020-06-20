Subsidised rates for Covid-19 beds in Delhi’s private hospitals approved by DDMA

A high-level committee had been formed last week by Union home minister Amit Shah with an aim to fix the rates of isolation beds, ICUs and testing kits in Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday approved the recommendations of the High-Level Expert Committee to fix subsidised for rates of beds for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals of the national capital.

The rates for isolation beds have been fixed between Rs 8,000 – 10,000 a day; for a bed at an ICU between Rs 13,000-15,000 a day and for ICUs with ventilator between Rs 15,000-18,000.

The high-level committee had been formed last week by Union home minister Amit Shah with an aim to fix the rates of isolation beds, ICUs and testing kits in Delhi.

The rates would be applicable to all Covid-19 beds up to the upper limit of 60% of the total bed capacity of private hospitals.

The Delhi government had also said that beds for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals will be subsidised.

“100 per cent Covid beds in private hospitals shall be subsidised up to upper limit of 60 per cent of total hospital capacity,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said in a tweet.

The day also saw the L-G revoking the mandatory five-day institutional quarantine order for every Covid-19 case in the national capital, a day after issuing it.

The AAP government had opposed the order saying it would “seriously harm” Delhi and people would avoid getting tested for coronavirus fearing they would be sent off to institutional facility for five days.

As per the Union health ministry dashboard at 8 AM on Saturday, the national capital had 53,116 confirmed cases, out of which 2,035 have succumbed to the deadly disease.