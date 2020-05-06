Summer break for govt schools from May 11 to June 30

Government and government-aided schools in the capital will shut for summer vacations from May 11 to June 30, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday. Officials in the education department said private schools in the capital, as usual, would decide the dates of their vacation.

While regular classroom teaching has been suspended in schools since March 23 due to the Covid-19 lockdown, government and private schools continued lessons through web classes, texts and automated messages.

The summer vacation schedule of government schools follows a similar to that of previous years. However, the education department has decided to suspend additional teaching-learning activities that used to take place in the school during the vacations, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We used to conduct Mission Buniyaad classes and remedial classes during vacation, which won’t take place this time. So, we will be continuing all online classes and sending daily activities to students, through text and interactive voice response (IVR) calls,” said Binay Bhushan, director of education.

Under Mission Buniyad initiative, schools hold special classes to improve learning levels of students.

Bijesh Kumar Sharma, principal of Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar, said, “The online classes were started to mitigate academic losses and hence, will continue. Besides, there should be something to engage children during the vacation to ensure social distancing measures are followed during this pandemic. In addition to the online classes, even the Spoken English project initiated for government school students will continue online.”

Principals of private schools said they were waiting to finalise the dates for the vacation, as they expected the government could issue guidelines for summer vacation in private schools as well.

Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School, said, “Usually, our vacation begins around May 19-20, but we haven’t decided upon the exact dates for the vacation since we were waiting for a government advisory on it. We are in talks with other principals as well and are likely to come out with the dates this week.”

She added that her school would like to continue the online classes for students who will take board exams till May-end, at the least.

Bharat Arora, general secretary of the Action Committee of unaided recognised private schools, said, “We have issued an advisory to continue online classes, in the interest of students, till May 22 in a phased manner. The vacation for preschool and nursery students could begin on May 11. For senior classes, online classes should continue till May 30. As far as reopening schools is concerned, it will be dependent on the prevailing condition during that time. Generally, classes resume in the last week of June or first week of July.”