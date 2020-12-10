Survey identifies most vulnerable for Covid shot, lists those 50+ and with comorbidities

Data collected during the currently underway door-to-door survey in hot spots and containment zones of Delhi will be used to identify those above the age of 50 years and those with comorbidities as both categories of people will be next in line, after the health care and front-line workers, to receive a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, sources in the health department said.

The government has already asked all hospitals, nursing homes, and stand-alone clinics in the city to get their employees registered for the vaccine shots. “More than 2 lakh registrations have come for the first trial of the Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi. The priority is health care and front-line workers. After which the focus will be on the aged, and subsequently, the entire population of Delhi. “The government is fully capable of rolling out the vaccine to the entire population of Delhi. We are prepared with the storage facilities as well. We are just waiting for it to be made available,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said.

According to the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), 10 million health care workers, 20 million front-line workers, and 270 million people over the age of 50 years and those with comorbidities will be the priority groups to receive the vaccine. The vaccination drives could be conducted simultaneously for all three priority groups, depending on the availability of the shots, a source in the know of the matter said.

Currently, India’s regulator is looking at emergency use authorisation for three vaccines – one, developed by Pfizer and BioNtech; second, by Oxford and AstraZeneca which will be manufactured and distributed in India by the Serum Institute of India; and the third, the indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research

A line list – with details like name, address, phone numbers – of those in line for the vaccine will be uploaded to the national digital CoWIN platform to help the government in tracking the vaccine drives.

“The aged and those with comorbidities are at the highest risk of developing severe Covid-19, so most of the government’s initiatives have been targeted towards them. The door-to-door survey that was conducted in November already ensured that we have a list of such vulnerable people and now our surveyors are working on updating it,” said a senior official from New Delhi district.

In November third week, the Delhi government had initiated a massive survey, covering 5.73 million people, to identify those with symptoms of Covid or a history of contact with a Covid patient. Over 13,500 people were found to be symptomatic of Covid among those surveyed.

The officials were asked to continue the survey till at least December 31 as new containment zones and hot spots are constantly being identified.

“The database created during the survey will also be compared and merged with the voter rolls and the data with dispensaries to create a comprehensive list of people who will receive the vaccine when it becomes available,” said an official from the west district, without wishing to be named.

Once the Delhi government issues an official order, the collection of data from outside the hot spots and containment zones will begin.

“There are some people who refuse to participate in the survey or get tested at a government centre. However, creating this database will ensure that at least the most vulnerable people who cannot afford a test or vaccine on their own are included in the government net,” said an official from south district, also on condition of anonymity.