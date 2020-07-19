Sections
Home / Delhi News / Suspect, cop injured in scuffle, shoot-out at park in outer Delhi

Suspect, cop injured in scuffle, shoot-out at park in outer Delhi

A Delhi constable suffered fractures to his hand and shoulder during a scuffle and gunfight between the police and a 32-year-old burglary suspect, who also suffered a bullet...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A Delhi constable suffered fractures to his hand and shoulder during a scuffle and gunfight between the police and a 32-year-old burglary suspect, who also suffered a bullet injury to his leg in the melee at a park in outer Delhi’s Bhalaswa Dairy on Friday evening.

The incident took place when the suspect was taken to the park to recover a firearm that he had buried there, the police said.

The injured suspect, identified as Rafiq alias Rokha, tried to outsmart the police by tricking them into digging a particular spot, claiming that he had buried the automatic pistol and ammunition there. While the policemen were busy digging, he stood near the spot where he had actually hidden the firearm with just a constable holding him by the hand to keep him from fleeing, police said.

“Suddenly, Rafiq pushed the constable away and pulled out the pistol he had hidden nearby and fired at the constable. The bullet missed the constable, who immediately fired a round in the air to scare Rafiq into stop shooting,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya.



As Rafiq tried to flee, a sub-inspector who was in the raiding team fired two bullets – one in the air and the other on Rafiq’s leg. An injured Raiq was overpowered by the constable following a scuffle in which the constable suffered two fractures to his hand and shoulder, the DCP said.

DCP Arya said Rafiq was involved in over 50 burglaries across the city and was also wanted for firing at the police party near Akshardham Temple last year. He and his associate Akhtar were caught with firearms from the same park on Thursday afternoon.

During questioning, Arya said, Rafiq revealed that he had buried another firearm in that park. The police team took him there to recover the weapon. He tried to flee after misleading and firing at the police party. However, he was caught after a brief exchange of fire, the officer said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Way beyond the handshake
Jul 19, 2020 07:13 IST
Jailed for mother-in-law’s murder, prisoner hangs himself in Tihar
Jul 19, 2020 07:13 IST
When Kajol told her mother that she was in love with Ajay Devgn
Jul 19, 2020 07:13 IST
Long-billed Dowitcher sighted in Sonipat
Jul 19, 2020 07:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.