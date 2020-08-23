Sections
Home / Delhi News / Suspected IS operative had planned a ‘lone wolf’ terror strike in a high footfall area: Police

Suspected IS operative had planned a ‘lone wolf’ terror strike in a high footfall area: Police

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested a 36-year-old suspected operative of the Islamic State. Police said the man had planned a “lone wolf” terror...

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:18 IST

By Karn Pratap Singh,

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested a 36-year-old suspected operative of the Islamic State. Police said the man had planned a “lone wolf” terror strike in a high footfall area in the city “using a high-intensity pressure cooker-based improvised explosive device (IED)”.

Police did not specify the “high-footfall area” that the man was to target, but said he hailed from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, and was set to carry out the IED blasts.

Police said they received information that the alleged operative, Mohammed Mushtaqeem Khan, would pass by Dhaula Kuan area on Friday. Officers of the special cell said around 11pm, the man was intercepted and caught after a shoot-out in the Ridge area between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh. Police said they recovered two pressure cooker IEDs weighing around 15kg, a.30 bore pistol and four cartridges that Khan was carrying in a bag. Khan was on a white TVS Apache motorcycle at the time of his arrest.

“Five shots were exchanged, including three fired on the raiding party by Khan. Nobody was injured,” deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Kushwah said.



On Saturday morning, around a dozen National Security Guard (NSG) officers, including those from its bomb disposal squad, carried out a “controlled blast” to dispose of the IEDs, for which they created a pit inside the Buddha Jayanti Park and cordoned off the entire area as a safety and precautionary measure.

The team used a remote-controlled vehicle to lift and contain the IEDs. The operation last nearly three hours. The IEDs were ready for use and only installation of timers were needed for carrying out explosions, Kushwah said.

In a press statement, police said Khan’s interrogation has revealed that his original plan was to carry out the IED blasts during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

“However, because of the heavy security arrangements, Khan could not enter the city and had to drop the terror strike plan, Kushwah said.

During a press briefing, the DCP said Khan had planned the blasts on the directions of his handler, a commander of the ISKP (Islamic State of Khorasan Province) in Afghanistan, which is a banned terrorist organisation and is a part of IS. The officer did not disclose the handler’s name, saying it would hamper their probe.

Khan was in touch with the commander through social media, they said. “Khan told us that he was more inclined to “fidayeen (suicide) attack”. But his handler had told him that after successfully executing the IEDs blasts, he would be getting fresh instructions to carry out a fidayeen attack. He claims that he has already prepared “an explosive belt” for the fidayeen attack. We are verifying his claims and trying to recover it,” Kushwah said, adding that the ownership of the motorcycle with UP registration that Khan was riding is being verified

Khan has told the police that he learnt to make “IEDs and suicide belt” through videos on social media. “He has told us that he carried out a successful dry run of a small IED blast at a burial ground in his village. Also, he prepared the two pressure cooker IEDs himself. We are verifying his claims,” the DCP said.

On Saturday, Khan was sent to eight-day police custody by a Delhi court.

A Class 9 drop-out, Khan runs a cosmetic shop at his village in Balrampur, where his wife and four children also live.

Uttar Pradesh police has sounded a statewide alert on Saturday after Khan’s arrest , Prashant Kumar, additional director general (ADG) of police (law and order), said. Kumar said all district police chiefs have been asked to intensify vigil and carry out extensive drives to check the movement of suspicious people.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

9 killed in 3 Sonepat road mishaps in 24 hours
Aug 23, 2020 00:52 IST
Vigilance to wait for HP govt’s nod to probe minister’s land deals, oppn mounts pressure
Aug 23, 2020 00:43 IST
22 IPS officers shifted in Himachal
Aug 23, 2020 00:41 IST
Monsoon in Ludhiana: With a week left, August still 32% deficient
Aug 23, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.