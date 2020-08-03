Tahir Hussain was given task of collecting glass bottles during Delhi violence: Report

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has told the Delhi Police that ask was to collect as much glass bottle, petrol, acid, stones as possible during the violence in Northeast Delhi in February this year, according to news agency ANI.

The Delhi Police have prepared an Interrogation Report (IR), ANI reported, in which they have mentioned that one of Hussain’s acquaintance, Khalid Saifi, was given the task to gather people on the streets for protest.

“Khalid Saifi, along with his friend Ishrat Jahan, first started a dharna demonstration in Khureji on the lines of Shaheen Bagh. On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots,” the police have quoted Hussain as saying in their Interrogation Report, according to ANI.

“On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots. It was decided to provoke people sitting on the anti-CAA strike. Khalif Saifi said that something big has to be done at the time of Donald Trump’s visit so that the government kneel,” the Delhi Police’s IR further mentioned.

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch had earlier filed a charge sheet against 15 people, including Hussain and his younger brother Shah Alam. The police had contended that there was recovery of crates containing glass bottles having some liquid filled in them and their necks stuffed with pieces of cloth.

The police said these were as “Molotov cocktails” while adding that a large number of bricks, stone pieces and three catapults were also seized from Hussain’s house. They said that this point towards the conspiracy and the extent of preparation for causing riots in the area.

The police said that Hussain met former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid at Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Shaheen Bagh on January 8.

Hussain is one of the prime accused in the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26, during the violence in Northeast Delhi.