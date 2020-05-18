Sections
Home / Delhi News / Teacher tests positive, nine contacts sent to home quarantine

Teacher tests positive, nine contacts sent to home quarantine

After a teacher, who was distributing ration at a school in Adarsh Nagar, tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday, nine employees of the North Municipal Corporation, including five teachers, were sent...

Updated: May 18, 2020 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After a teacher, who was distributing ration at a school in Adarsh Nagar, tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday, nine employees of the North Municipal Corporation, including five teachers, were sent to home quarantine on Monday.

According to district administration officials, a 42-year-old female teacher, deputed for distributing dry ration at a municipal primary school in Adarsh Nagar, tested positive.

“The teacher underwent a Covid-19 test last week and as per the report released on Sunday, she tested positive for the virus. Those who have come in contact with the patient have been asked to observe home quarantine. Further contact tracing is underway. Samples of those under quarantine will be collected soon,” said a north district administration official, requesting anonymity.



Jagdish Prasad, assistant director (education), north corporation, in an order released on Monday, said that nine staff members at the ration distribution centre have directly or indirectly come in contact with the Covid-19 positive teacher and so, have been sent to home-quarantine for 14 days.

“The school was shut on Monday for sanitisation. The building has been sanitised. The ration distribution will resume from Tuesday,” Prasad said.

Kuldeep Khatri, president, Nagar Nigam Shikshak Nyaya Manch, said that teachers getting infected with coronavirus has become the “new normal” as they are working on the frontlines “without proper gear”. He said that nearly 28 teachers have tested Covid-19 positive across the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Untreated sewage continues to flow in drains, admn misses NGT deadline
May 18, 2020 23:06 IST
Punjab ministers split over boycotting chief secy, 3 attend conference with him
May 18, 2020 23:07 IST
No Metro or Gurugam buses till May 31, bike-taxi services resume
May 18, 2020 23:06 IST
One killed, another injured in open firing
May 18, 2020 23:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.