Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Teenager gang-raped in Delhi, three arrested

Teenager gang-raped in Delhi, three arrested

Policemen chased the suspects which forced them to abandon their motorcycle and the robbed items

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 11:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A police patrol in the area rushed to the scene after they heard the girl’s cries for help when the suspects fled with the survivor’s purse. (Representational Photo)

Three men allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old girl at knifepoint on Tuesday night when she was returning home from a relative’s place in north-east Delhi with her brother-in-law, who was injured while protecting the teenager, police said. A police patrol in the area rushed to the scene after they heard the girl’s cries for help when the suspects fled with the survivor’s purse. “The policemen chased the suspects which forced them to abandon their motorcycle and the robbed items. We used the motorcycle’s registration number to identify and arrest all the three suspects on Wednesday,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

The suspects are aged between 25 and 30 and residents of north-east Delhi, the officer added. He said their criminal antecedents were being verified.

“They [the girl and her brother-in-law] got off a bus near Mandoli Jail and were walking back to their home when the three suspects spotted them at an isolated street. The suspects pulled out knives and dragged the duo to an under-construction building nearby,” said the officer involved in the probe into the case. “The girl has told us that they first robbed her and then took turns to rape her. Her brother-in-law tried to put up a fight, but received a stab wound when he tried to grab one of their knives.” The injured brother-in-law was held at knifepoint.

The brother-in-law was treated for his injuries and is out of danger now.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Spike in severe cyclones, extremely heavy rain over India: Earth sciences ministry to RS
Sep 17, 2020 10:39 IST
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
Sep 17, 2020 11:24 IST
Delhi riots: High court to hear pleas against politicians for hate speech
Sep 17, 2020 10:39 IST
LIVE: ‘Govt wasted golden months to stop Covid-19,’ says GN Azad in Rajya Sabha
Sep 17, 2020 11:31 IST

latest news

Kangana’s ‘I felt raped’ comment called ‘disgusting’ by Twitter user
Sep 17, 2020 11:44 IST
NATA Result 2020 for Sept 12 exam to be declared today at nata.in
Sep 17, 2020 11:42 IST
IPL 2020: Five records that Rohit Sharma holds for Mumbai Indians
Sep 17, 2020 11:42 IST
Leopard drinks water from swimming pool, video will leave you amazed
Sep 17, 2020 11:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.