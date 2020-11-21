Teenager gets bail in Delhi riots case, court says no eyewitness to his role

A Delhi court Saturday granted bail to a 17-year-old student in a case to the north-east Delhi riots, stating that there was no public eyewitness who could attest to the boy’s role in the violence.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to the teenager on a bail bond of ₹15,000 and a surety of like sum in a case of rioting in the Welcome area during which one Sajid had received bullet injuries.

The court said the teenager’s disclosure statement carried no meaning and the statement of constable Pushkar, given on April 19, on the incident that took place on February 25, was not a strong piece of evidence.

“There is no public eyewitness who has attributed the role of the accused/applicant....in the present case. Apart from a disclosure statement, which by itself carries no meaning, there is one statement of constable Pushkar who identified the applicant/accused .... as one of the rioters in the incident of February 25, 2020. However, the statement by a police personnel, given only on April 19, 2020, for the incident of February 25, 2020, is not a strong piece of evidence,” Rawat said.

He also noted that Sajid did not identify or name the teenager in his statement.

During the hearing, advocate Abdul Gaffar, appearing for teenager, argued that the boy has been falsely implicated in the matter and was not even named in the FIR.

Additional public prosecutor Saleem Ahmad, appearing for the police, opposed the bail plea and said the teenager was arrested in another riots case, wherein he had disclosed his involvement in the present case as well.

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 400 injured.