There can be a way out for talks in a day or two: Haryana CM on farmers' stir

There can be a way out for talks in a day or two: Haryana CM on farmers’ stir

The statement came after Khattar met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 00:14 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar meeting Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

There can be a way out for the next round of talks between the government and farmer unions protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws in a day or two, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday.

This is the second time that the Haryana CM met Tomar at his residence since the protests broke out over three weeks ago, a state government official told PTI, adding that he had met the Union minister earlier on December 8.

“In a day or two, there can be a way out for talks. The government is ready for discussion if farmer union leaders come forward beyond yes or no,” Khattar was quoted as saying in a Haryana government statement.

The CM said he discussed with Tomar about the ongoing farmer protests. “Effort is to find solutions through dialogue,” he said.

The government can think of changes to the farm laws more than what it has done, he added. On the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal dispute, Khattar urged Punjab’s farmers to take the issue seriously. He said crops in Punjab get damaged due to excess water and therefore this issue needs to be resolved.

