Thieves make off with ATMs from two kiosks

Two incidents of theft of ATMs from two separate kiosks were reported within a few hours between Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the police said. The first incident was...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two incidents of theft of ATMs from two separate kiosks were reported within a few hours between Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the police said.

The first incident was reported late Tuesday night from outer Delhi’s Narela, from where unidentified thieves made off with the currency dispensing machine from the kiosk of a nationalised bank. The exact amount that was in the machine at the time can only be ascertained after the bank officials submit the details, police said.

The other incident was reported around 4am Wednesday from Rajokri village, south Delhi, from where unidentified thieves uprooted and made off with a cash dispensing machine. “We are waiting for a complaint from the bank concerned. We will then know the amount of cash stolen,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya.

The police said they are scanning CCTV camera footage from the ATM booths and nearby areas for clues.



